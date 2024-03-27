Charity ride from Kuching to KK

KOTA KINABALU (March 27): The Cycling Association of Kota Kinabalu, 88 Bikers Cycling Club and SeeniSana Veteran Cyclist Team had announced a charity ride to help Sabah Cheshire Home and Services raise funds.

President of the Sabah Cheshire Home and Services, Lawrence Hee Qui Shing, said the charity ride is scheduled to take place from May 22 to June 2.

“We invite everyone to assist us in this noble cause and make a meaningful impact on the lives of those in need,” he said.

Hee also said that the charity ride will feature a 1,220-kilometer route from Kuching, Sarawak, through Brunei and finally ending in Kota Kinabalu.

“To date, 10 riders have registered for the ride which include one female cyclist and Frank Yap, 80, who holds the Malaysian Guinness Book of Records as the oldest cyclist to complete the 1,200 km journey from Johore to Penang on the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia,” he said at a press conference held at the Cheshire Home near here on Wednesday.

The charity ride aims to raise RM100,000 for the Sabah Cheshire Home, which presently houses 60 residents in its Kota Kinabalu branch and 41 in Sandakan.

“All funds raised through the charity ride will go directly towards providing essential resources and support to the Sabah Cheshire Home and Services,” he said.

He also urged the community, local businesses, organisations, government agencies and statutory bodies to join them in making a difference.

“Your donations and contribution will have a meaningful and lasting impact on the lives of those with disabilities,” he said.

Donations are to be remitted to Persatuan dan Perkhidmatan Cheshire Sabah (Sabah Cheshire Home and Services) at Alliance Bank Account 100390010131411.

Donation slips are to be remitted to Jennifer Liew (019-8132800), or Cheshire Home (017-8605545) with the remark: Charity Ride / Name of Donor.