Dewan Rakyat adjourns sine die, 14 bills passed

KUALA LUMPUR (March 27): The First Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament has been adjourned sine die after taking place for 19 days and seeing 14 bills passed.

In his adjournment speech, Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul expressed his gratitude to all parties for their cooperation in ensuring the smooth running of this sitting despite it taking place during Ramadan.

He said the session also approved the motion of thanks for the royal address and three motions from the Ministry of Finance.

“Almost every day the session went on without breaks to allow more Members of Parliament to participate in the debates,” he said.

Johari also wished Muslims a joyous Nuzul Al-Quran, to be celebrated tomorrow and Hari Raya Aidilfitri (early April), hoping that Muslims will embrace the two occasions with self-reflection.

The session witnessed the tabling of several bills for their first reading, including the Limited Liability Partnerships (Amendment) Bill 2024, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2024, the Cyber Security Bill 2024, the Unclaimed Moneys (Amendment) Bill 2024, and the Supply (Reallocation of Appropriated Expenditure) Bill 2024.

Also tabled for the first reading were the Supplementary Supply (2023) Bill 2024, the Employees’ Social Security (Amendment) Bill 2024 and the Employment Insurance System (Amendment) Bill 2024.

The sitting also passed the Universities and University Colleges (Amendment) Bill 2023, the Jurisdictional Immunities of Foreign States Bill 2023, the Police (Amendment) Bill 2024, the Highway Authority Malaysia (Incorporation) (Amendment) Bill 2023 and the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters (Amendment) Bill 2023.

The (Reallocation of Appropriated Expenditure) Bill 2024, which aims to provide for the reallocation from the Consolidated Fund totalling RM648,537,400 for the services and purposes specified in the Schedule for this year, was also passed.

The request for allocations follows the restructuring and renaming of several ministries and the establishment of new ministries with functions transferred from other ministries in line with the Cabinet reshuffle on Dec 12 last year.

According to the Parliament’s calendar, the Dewan Rakyat is scheduled to sit again from June 24 until July 18, followed by the third meeting for 35 days from Oct 7 to Dec 5. – Bernama