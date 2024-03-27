Head of State, Premier grace state-level ‘Nuzul Al-Quran’ 2024

KOTA SAMARAHAN (March 27): This year’s state-level ‘Nuzul Al-Quran’ (Revelation of the Quran) has been graced by the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar at Masjid Al-Muttaqin here this evening.

He was accompanied by his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi, and Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang.

It was also Wan Junaidi’s first ever state-level ‘Nuzul Al-Quran’ since he became the Head of State.

The event started off with the breaking of fast followed by congregational Maghrib prayer and a dinner reception.

A ‘tazkirah’ (public talk) on ‘Al-Quran and Call towards Prosperity’ was later delivered by Sarawak Mufti Datu Kipli Yassin.

“We must find ways to live in harmony with our non-Muslim brothers and sisters around us, as stipulated in the Constitution of Medina (Piagam Madinah),” said Kipli during the talk.

The event saw around 2,000 guests in attendance comprising of state dignitaries, community leaders, civil servants, members of the police and military forces, students, as well as representatives of mosque and surau committees, and also organisations.

Also present were Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; Deputy Minister for Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi; and other officials.