Increased use of electricity in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (March 27): The recent hot weather has had a significant impact on the use of electricity throughout Sabah and the Federal Territory of Labuan.

Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) predicts that electricity usage will remain high until Thursday (March 28).

Sabah and Federal Territory of Labuan Grid System Operator, Ir Adrian Leo Mosigil, said they recorded the highest electricity usage on March 26, at 1128 Megawatts (MW).

Typically, electricity usage increases around 2.00 pm until 8.00 pm only.

Meanwhile, rotational power outages were carried out on Wednesday (March 26) in several areas such as Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, Tawau, Semporna, Kinabatangan, Papar, Tuaran and Sipitang.

These power outages occurred without prior notice due to an unexpected breakdown at one of the Independent Power Producer (IPP) sets at the Kimanis Power Station, causing the Sabah Grid System to lose 95MW.

SESB hopes that the IPP Power Station set will be repaired before peak load time on Wednesday (March 27) to ensure that the Sabah Grid System has sufficient energy margin to be distributed to users.