Integrity cornerstone of strong workplace culture, says SS

KUCHING (March 27): Integrity is not just about following rules as it is the cornerstone of a strong workplace culture, fostering honesty, trust and accountability, said State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.

“It embodies the courageous act of speaking truth to power, of shedding light on wrongdoing, and of standing firm in the face of adversity.

“It is a testament to the unwavering commitment of civil servants to uphold the principles of integrity and safeguard the public interest,” he said.

The text of his speech was read by Deputy State Secretary Datu Buckland Bangik at the ‘Wirecard Scandal: A Whistleblower’s Perspective’ course held at a hotel here yesterday.

On the programme, Abu Bakar said attendees can learn first-hand on how poor control structures resulted in one of Europe’s largest financial scandals.

He said attendees can apply lessons learnt from the scandal in undertaking a gap analysis of existing business structures, control functions and practices.

“Aside from that, we can understand the importance of fostering a speak-up culture and ways to implement it; understand the concepts of various whistleblowing tools available and the laws which apply to businesses within the territory and extra-territoriality; and obtain a deeper understanding of current functions as executives in an organisation,” he added.

Also present was renowned speaker and former head of Legal for Wirecard in the Asia-Pacific Region, Pav Gill, who was the speaker at the programme.