Kapit archery association in need of proper practice venue, says adviser

KAPIT (March 27): Kapit Division Archery Association is hopeful the state government, via the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development, would assist in establishing a proper venue for its members to practice.

Adviser Ting King Yiing said despite being set up a decade ago, the association does not have such a venue; instead, its coaches visit schools on weekends to conduct training sessions for students in open spaces.

“One of our advisers, Dato Yong Hua Sying, has provided us with an open space for members to use. Works to clear and renovate the area are expected to be completed either in late April or May,” he said during the association’s annual general meeting (AGM) here Monday.

At the same time, King Yiing said the association lacked the funds to acquire basic archery equipment to carry out practice sessions, and hoped for assistance from the local elected representatives.

He said to date, they have set up archery clubs in SMK Selirik, SMK Kapit, SMK Kapit 2, SJKC Hock Lam, SK Kapit and SK Kampung Baru.

“The response from teachers and students is very encouraging, but unfortunately we are not always able to provide them with enough bows and arrows for the practice sessions due to the high cost involved.”

Meanwhile, the AGM saw teacher Catherine Ting appointed as the new chairman for the 2024-2025 term, replacing King Yiing who was appointed adviser together with Yong, Ling Hang Kee, and Tiong Ping.

Kong Kah Sui was appointed deputy chairman, Chu Sing Lung (vice president), Patrick Su (secretary), and Stanley Ling (treasurer).

The committee members are Jack Kong, Jimmy Kong, and councillor Tommy Wong.