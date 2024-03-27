KPDN seizes RM442,977 worth of counterfeit vehicle electronic accessories at Demak Laut warehouse

KUCHING (March 27): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDN) has seized RM442,977 worth of counterfeit vehicle electronic accessories during a raid at a warehouse in Demak Laut Industrial Park yesterday (March 26).

In a statement, the ministry said a female suspect who is the supervisor at the premises was also arrested during the raid.

“A total of 902 units of electronic accessories which includes android carplayers, dashcams and audio speakers were seized by the enforcement officers,” said KPDN Sarawak director Matthew Domici Barin in the statement.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 102(1)(c) of the Trade Marks Act 2019.

On that note, the ministry would like to remind traders to not buy or sell counterfeit goods.

Those with any information on counterfeit items should contact the ministry via WhatsApp at 019-848 8000/019-279 4317; website e-aduan.kpdn.gov.my or call the hotline number 1-800-886-80.