Leaving your home empty for Aidilfitri break? Be sure to unplug appliances, says Bomba

BINTULU (March 27): Homeowners should ensure electrical appliances are disconnected from power supply before leaving their homes empty for long periods during the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri holiday.

In giving the advice, Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Bintulu zone chief Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad said it is common to take long holidays during the festival.

“People will take one to two weeks off, so basically their houses will be empty for a long period of time,” he said when distributing bubur lambuk here yesterday.

Wan Kamarudin said it is very important for all homeowners to take proper safety measures to prevent anything untoward from happening while they are away.

He pointed out the police have also repeatedly advised homeowners to inform the police before leaving their houses empty to allow for effective patrols and surveillance.

He also advised parents to closely monitor their young children during the holiday break.

“During the holiday season, children will be playing in the house. We fear that other possibilities will happen, they are more likely to try new things, the most feared they will play with fire,” he said.

On the annual programme, he said Bomba worked with Petronas, which sponsored the 500 packets of bubur lambuk, Road Transport Department, Bintulu Resident’s Office, and police.