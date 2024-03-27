Magnum 4D turns four into millionaires in two months

KUCHING (March 27): Magnum 4D celebrates the crowning of four new millionaires from Perak, Selangor, Johor and Melaka, showering a total of RM22 million in Jackpot prizes within a mere two months.

It was a coincidence for a driver from Ipoh and a housewife from Rawang, Selangor when both winners independently chose to honour their late mothers’ memory by buying their mothers’ birth and passing years.

The numbers bought coincidentally happened to be the exact same winning numbers of 1933 and 2023, with each winner securing a RM4 million Jackpot win on March 17.

“The Magnum jingle will forever be my favourite song to hear now as it was that notification from the MyMagnum 4D app that announced my win.

“I will also do my best to wisely spend my newfound win to honour my mother’s memory,” said the lucky winner from Ipoh.

The second winner from Rawang said the winning numbers will change her life forever.

“Once again, my mother is showing her love to take care of the family, even from heaven. I am so grateful for this win and that my life is now forever changed for the better,” she said.

Another housewife from Johor shared her story of finding inspiration in everyday treasures, resulting in her clinching the RM8.5 million Jackpot on Feb 25.

“I find number inspirations everywhere, from my car number to old receipts tucked away in my notebook. This time, it was a seven-year-old receipt that led me to these winning numbers,” she said, expressing her disbelief when her winning numbers showed up on the Magnum 4D website.

A retiree from Melaka, on the other hand, struck gold during the Chinese New Year Festival with a RM5.4 million Jackpot win.

His winning numbers, 7878 and 1318, were purchased at the Taman Sri Mangga outlet on Feb 11.

The winner played the same five sets of numbers with the System Bet-5 play for the past six to seven years.

The significance of the winning numbers lies in family and friendship, with 1318 being his child’s vehicle number and 7878 holding a special meaning from a random conversation with a friend.

“I prefer to go to the Taman Sri Mangga 4D outlet as it has proven to be very lucky, celebrating a few past Jackpot winners,” he recalled excitedly.

A Magnum 4D representative congratulated all winners while pointing out the potential to win big can happen at any moment.

“In a world where fortune favours the bold, these winners are a shining example that with belief and action, miracles and dreams can happen when we least expect them,” said the representative.