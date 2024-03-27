Maritime agency’s Bombardier strengthens aerial assault on Kuala Baram’s raging peat fire

MIRI (March 27): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency’s (MMEA) Bombardier aircraft began its water bombing operation today to help prevent the raging peat fire in Kuala Baram from spreading further.

Zone 6 Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Ismaidi Ismail said the aircraft is expected to speed up the firefighting operation as it could drop 6,000 litres of water on a single run and needs only 12 seconds to refill its load.

“The Bombardier will get water from the Baram River and it is expected to be making about 10 runs or about 60,000 litres of water dumping,” he told The Borneo Post at the operations centre.

He said Bomba’s Mi17 aircraft did 20 runs from 11am until 1pm, involving about 32,000 litres.

“We hope that the weather would be on our side today as we battle the raging peat fire, which had thus far destroyed over 100ha of land in Kuala Baram,” he said.

The Bomba air unit was called in to assist in the firefighting operation yesterday and completed 35 runs as of 5pm yesterday, dropping 54,000 litres of water from a nearby lake.

Ismaidi said the team is focussing on both aerial and ground battles today with manpower assistance from several agencies, including private land owners such as Naim Land Sdn Bhd and Woodman Group of Companies.

He also requested manpower from the army’s 20th Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment (20 RAMD).

“We cannot depend on aerial water bombing only. It has to be two ways, both aerial and direct attacks.

“We really hope that we can contain this peat fire as soon as possible before it spreads to a bigger area,” he said.

Despite hazy and smoky conditions in a few residential areas, especially in Kuala Baram, Tudan, Permyjaya, and Senadin, the Air Pollutant Index (API) reading at two stations here remained moderate.

At 2pm, the reading at the Miri Industrial Training (ILP Miri) station stood at 72, while the Miri station reading was 66.

An API reading of between zero and 50 is good, 51 and 100 is moderate, 101 and 200 is unhealthy, 201 and 300 is very unhealthy, while a reading above 300 is hazardous.

“We are fortunate that the wind is blowing towards Kuala Baram and beyond, otherwise the haze condition in the city could be worse,” Ismaidi added.