Minor fire breaks out during function attended by Deputy Premier

KUCHING (March 27): An event officiated by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas today was cut short after a minor fire broke out at the hotel function room where it was held.

Uggah was due to officiate the closing ceremony of the Plan of Action for Rabies Control and Eradication 2024-2025, organised by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) and Sarawak Department of Veterinary Services (DVS).

He and other attendees were listening to a closed door presentation during the workshop when suddenly smoke was seen coming from the ceiling of the function room.

He was then seen rushing out together with the others before going off in his official car.

Members of the media waiting outside the function room were also asked to join the attendees to evacuate to an open space outside the hotel.

It was then announced that the closing ceremony was cancelled.

According to eyewitnesses, they had seen sparks coming out from where the fire was noticed.

Some of the participants then shouted ‘fire, fire’ before the hotel security ordered everyone inside the function room to evacuate.

Quick action by hotel staff to extinguish the fire had prevented the fire from spreading bigger.

DVS director Datu Dr Adrian Susin Ambud when met by reporters said the closing ceremony had to be cancelled due to the unexpected incident.

He said the fire was spotted during the presentation of workshop findings for Uggah, who is also SDMC chairman.

He said there were 140 people from 15 agencies who had attended the closing ceremony.

A representative from the hotel when asked said a short circuit may have been the cause of the fire.