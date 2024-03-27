Miri firefighters free baby, toddler locked in car

MIRI (March 27): Firefighters were summoned to free a baby boy and his toddler brother from inside a locked car parked in front of a school in Tudan today.

Lutong fire station chief Henry Jugah said they received a call for help at 12.40pm and immediately rushed a team to the school.

“Upon arrival, the team was informed that the mother had left the two children, aged one year and three years, inside the car with the engine still running while she fetched an older child from the school.

“Concerned members of the public contacted us to help as they were worried about the two children,” he said.

Henry said the team took about nine minutes to open one of the doors, which was locked from the inside.

However, it was unclear if the toddler had accidentally locked the car.

The rescue operation ended at 1pm.