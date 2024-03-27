More cakes for security forces, health workers this year

KOTA KINABALU (March 27): The president of Mutiara GRS, Datuk Juliah Salag along with her members on Wednesday wrapped Hari Raya Aidilfitri kuih to be distributed to security forces and health workers in the state.

The event was organised by the Mutiara GRS Welfare Bureau, held at Rumah Mutiara GRS, Jalan Penampang.

Mutiara GRS contributed 380 bags containing traditional and modern Hari Raya kuih, together with dates, serunding, drinks and others.

Julia, who is also the Chief Minister’s wife, said that the contribution is to commemorate the service and sacrifice of the frontliners who are on duty during Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“Hopefully it will cheer them up while on duty to enable the people to celebrate Aidilfitri”, she said.

Vice President II of Mutiara GRS who is also chairman of the Welfare Bureau, Datin Linda Ewit, said the amount this year is more than last year.

“In addition to security forces and health workers, this year Mutiara GRS will also contribute to the Immigration and Customs, especially those who will be on duty on the first day of Hari Raya.

According to her, Juliah will hand over the bags to the Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor who will pass to the security forces, health workers and others on April 4.