Move on from socks issue, think of nation’s progress, S’wak minister tells Umno Youth chief

MIRI (March 27): Umno Youth chief Mohd Akmal Salleh needs to close the chapter on the ‘Allah’ socks issue and move forward as a Malaysian, said Datuk Sebastian Ting.

The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) secretary-general in a statement today said the party viewed Tuesday’s attempted petrol bomb attack on a KK Mart outlet in Perak with great concern.

“Any crime committed should be dealt with according to the laws of the country and not via public wrath.

“In light of the unwarranted incident and the negative publicity generated by the sock controversy, we appeal to the Umno Youth chief to move on and think of the nation’s progress and development.

“Akmal has made his point. The people have heard him. Nothing positive will emerge out of any action wrapped in spite, anger and revenge. It’s time to get over this unfortunate incident and move forward,” said Ting.

He said SUPP supports appropriate punitive action to be taken against the wrongdoers, and in this case, due process has been followed by the authorities.

On Tuesday, KK Group founder and group executive chairman Datuk Sri Chai Kee Kan and wife Datin Seri Loh Siew Mui were charged at the Shah Alam Sessions Court over the sale of socks bearing the word ‘Allah’ at one of KK Mart’s outlets in Selangor.

The couple claimed trial to a charge of deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of others, framed under Section 298 of the Penal Code.

Adding on, Ting said all law-abiding citizens must accept that the principle of the supremacy of national laws is central to the functioning of modern legal systems, providing a foundation for governance, rights protection and dispute resolution.

“As an important partner in the Unity Government, Umno Youth should play its role in ensuring political stability and progress, while uniting the people to weather the economic storm,” he added.