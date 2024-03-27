MP: Reduce outdoor activities in view of haze, hot weather

MIRI (March 27): Miri MP Chiew Choon Man has called on Mirians to reduce their outdoor activities in view of the current hazy and hot weather.

In a statement yesterday, he urged the elderly and those suffering from asthma to look after their health by reducing unnecessary outdoor activities.

“The Air Pollutant Index (API) showed a moderate reading (at Miri station) while a station in Kuala Baram (ILP station) reported an unhealthy reading yesterday (March 25).

“Even though the reading (at ILP station) had decreased to moderate, it is still close to unhealthy, causing worry among Mirians,” he said.

The API reading at Miri Industrial Training Institute (ILP) station at 10am yesterday was at an unhealthy 123.

An API reading for good air quality is from zero to 50; 51 to 100 is moderate; 101 to 200 is unhealthy; 201 to 300 is very unhealthy; and above 300 is hazardous.

Chiew advised Mirians to drink plenty of water in order to avoid hydration, and to wear face masks if the haze persists.

He also called on the public to stop open burning activities during this dry spell.

At the same time, he thanked the Fire and Rescue Department for working tirelessly in putting out the raging peat fire in Kuala Baram, which entered its fourth day yesterday.