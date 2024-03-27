New Sg Merah market slated for April completion, says Tiang

SIBU (March 27): The new double-storey market at Sungai Merah is expected to be completed next month, said Datuk Michael Tiang.

The Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government said construction is currently at 95.81 per cent.

“The project will be completed sometime in April. Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) will fix a date for the soft opening and during that time, the hawkers will start to move into their new stalls,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The Pelawan assemblyman said the new market will have nine food stalls, 18 dry market stalls, and five wet market stalls.

There will also be a trading space for seasonal fruits, he added.

Tiang hoped the construction of the market would progress smoothly in the coming weeks so that the hawkers could move in and open their business as soon as possible.

In expressing satisfaction with the overall work progress, he said he is confident the market will stimulate the economy in the Sungai Merah area.

Separately, Tiang said the upgrading of the drainage system along Jalan Ling Kai Cheng and Jalan Dr Wong Soon Kai will be the upcoming priority project for Pelawan.

He said the upgrading is much needed as the area suffers constant flooding during the rainy season, thus inconveniencing the residents there.

“The funds for this project will be from the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP). We will upgrade the drain into a concrete drain which we believe will improve efficiency and reduce the risk of flood,” he said.

He also believed the upgrading would beautify the area and enhance safety.

“We are eager to provide the residents with a cleaner, beautiful and conducive living environment,” he said.