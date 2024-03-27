Northern Sarawak Coastal Highway project to start next year, says deputy minister

MIRI (March 27): The Northern Sarawak Coastal Highway project will start next year and is expected to deliver seamless road connectivity for Limbang before 2030, said Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail.

The state-funded project costing RM6.1 billion connecting the coastal region of Miri, Limbang and Lawas, and to the highway in Brunei, will have four lanes and is expected to be completed by 2030.

“This northern coastal highway project will complete the entire road network jigsaw in Limbang division, and will include the road leading to Limpaku Pinang,” Dr Abdul Rahman said.

The Bukit Kota assemblyman disclosed this at the Saberkas Jerayawara Bubur Lambuk distribution and Badudun Ramadan Programme 2024 at Masjid Nur Al-Tayyibah Kampung Ipai, Limbang recently.

Also present at the function was village chief Latip Yahaya.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg earlier this month disclosed that the state was aiming to deliver this highway project within five years to connect Limbang, Brunei and Miri with Lawas.

The highway will complement other ongoing mega projects in the northern region, especially in Lawas and Limbang, including the proposed port, new airport and a recreational site in Lawas.

Other mega projects in the division include the expansion of the new Limbang Airport and a recreational area in Limbang facing Brunei Bay, expected to become a tourism attraction.

Dr Abdul Rahman said this approach also reflects the state government’s focus to provide basic infrastructure and amenities such as roads, electricity supply, clean water, community hall and other facilities as part of urban-rural development in Limbang.

Kampung Ipai, located near the Brunei border, has been included in the development programme for Bukit Kota constituency, with construction of a new access road, village community hall, futsal courts and petanque sport facilities.