Nuzul Al-Quran Sarawak 2024 to welcome over 2,000 guests

KUCHING (March 27): This year’s state-level ‘Nuzul Al-Quran’ (Revelation of the Quran) event will take place at Masjid Al-Muttaqin in Kota Samarahan this evening, and is expected to host more than 2,000 guests.

Deputy Minister for Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi said the theme is ‘Sarawak Maju Makmur’ (Progressive Prosperous Sarawak), and the ceremony is set to commence at 6pm.

The guests-of-honour will be Yang di-Pertua Negeri TunPehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi.

Also attending are Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and his spouse Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang.

“The guests will comprise state dignitaries, community leaders, civil servants, members of the police and military forces, students, as well as representatives of mosque and surau committees, and also organisations.

“The programme would start with ‘buka puasa’ (break-of-fast), followed by congregational Maghrib prayer and a dinner party.

“After that, there will be a ‘tazkirah’ (public talk) on ‘Al-Quran and Call towards Prosperity’ to be delivered by Sarawak Mufti Datu Kipli Yassin.

“It is my pleasure to invite all Muslims to come this year’s event. Come and enliven the Nuzul Al-Quran night,” said Dr Abdul Rahman during a press conference, called after chairing the Nuzul Al-Quran Sarawak 2024 meeting here, yesterday.

Also present at the press conference was Sarawak Islamic Council president Datu Misnu Taha.