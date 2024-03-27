PKR Serian chief proposes Senator to represent Bidayuh community, new state constituency

KUCHING (March 27): The Bidayuh community needs a Senator to act as a bridge between them and the federal Unity Government, said Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Serian chairman Senior William Rade.

He pointed out the individual appointed can be either from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) or Pakatan Harapan (PH) or even a leader of a non-governmental organisation (NGO), as long as the person can effectively represent the Bidayuh community’s voice in the Dewan Negara (Senate).

“We (the Bidayuh) do hope to have a Senator, or at least a political secretary, in the Unity Government. This is also to appreciate our support for the federal government.

“As such, I hope the three respected and honourable MPs (members of parliament) of Serian, Puncak Borneo and Mas Gading can sit together and discuss the names deemed suitable for this post, and submit the names to the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to consider.

“We will then leave it to the discretion and wisdom of the Prime Minister to decide, and whatever decision reached should not be disputed,” said Senior.

According to him, the Bidayuh community is solidly behind the leadership of Anwar to lead the country to greater heights and they congratulated Anwar for his second successive year in office.

On another matter, Senior proposed that a new state constituency be established under the Serian parliamentary area, to be named either Bentang or Lanchang, based on the name of the locality of the area.

“This new seat will benefit the villages and local communities in terms of government funding, allocation and systematic administration within the said area.

“I call on the relevant NGOs, associations of local leaders and like-minded locals to support this noble idea for the benefit of all communities,” he said.

At present, the Serian parliamentary area is comprised of three state seats namely Tebedu, Kedup and Bukit Semuja.