Police seize lorry that caused oil spill at Kuching’s Jalan Kulas

KUCHING (March 27): Police have seized a lorry that was found to have caused the diesel spill at Jalan Kulas here yesterday.

The Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department said the diesel, which was stored in several intermediate bulk containers, is believed to have been misappropriated.

“The lorry and its driver have been detained by the police from the Satok station for further action by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living,” the department said in a Facebook post today.

The department said the lorry driver was issued with three summonses for various traffic offences.

Yesterday, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) responded to an oil spill covering about 300 metres from Jalan Kulas to the Satok flyover.

At the scene were firefighters from the Padungan station, who used sawdust and water to clear the road.