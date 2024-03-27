Sabah records almost RM3 mln sales at Matta Fair 2024, says state assistant tourism minister

KOTA KINABALU (March 27): Sabah tour operators and hotels recorded almost RM3 million in sales at the recent three-day Malaysian Association of Tours and Travel (Matta) Fair in Kuala Lumpur, according to State Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.

Joniston, who is also Sabah Tourism Board (STB) chairman, said with a strong presence of 26 Sabah tour operators, the Matta Fair held from March 22 to 24 presented an excellent opportunity to showcase the state’s diverse tourism products to a larger audience.

“The STB team also observed strong interest in nature-based attractions like Sandakan and Lahad Datu, with solid bookings on the Danum Valley excursion – one of the world’s oldest rainforests, while Semporna the most sought-after destination.

“Sabah’s image as a ‘healing destination’ appealed to visitors as it reflected the state’s close connection to natural beauty, tranquil island and thrilling adventures,” he said in a statement today.

Joniston, who led the Sabah Tourism team at the 2024 Matta Fair, said it was essential that all key tourism players maintain momentum and foster creativity and innovation in promoting Sabah to domestic tourists,”

“Attracting domestic tourists requires continuous evolution in strategies to keep Sabah top-of-mind for travellers,” he said.

He said the fair’s success also demonstrated Sabah’s versatility in catering to various leisure preferences, as seen by the selling of golf packages by tour operators.

The STB led the Sabah zone with 10 booths, offering a travel rebate, ‘Token Rehat Minda’, worth RM150 in a single receipt made from a purchased Sabah tour package.

On the sidelines of the Matta Fair, STB chief executive officer Julinus Jeffrey Jimit also met with airlines and key tourism players from the peninsula to foster strategic partnerships and enhance opportunities for growth and collaboration. – Bernama