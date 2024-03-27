KUCHING (March 27): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a Sabahan woman RM300 in default eight days in jail after she pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing RM2,388 in her bank account last year.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali imposed the sentence against Abigail Sylvester, 23, who was charged under Section 37(1) of the Minor Offences Ordinance Sarawak 1958.

The section carries a jail term up to three months and a fine up to RM500, upon conviction.

She committed the offence at Kampung Tapah, Jalan Batu 22, here at 4.53pm on Oct 20, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, the owner of the money had lodged a police report after falling victim to a non-existent loan scam.

Prior to this, he was ordered to make a payment of RM2,388 to a bank account under Abigail’s name as loan processing fees.

The complainant only realised that he was deceived after the suspect asked him to make other payments but did not receive the loan that he applied for.

He then lodged a police report that led to Abigail’s arrest.

Investigations found that Abigail had given her bank account information to a man through Facebook for loan purposes.

She did not lodge a police report after giving her bank card to the man and was unable to give an explanation on the money that was transferred into her bank account.

Insp Ammarsofi Yusoff prosecuted the case while Abigail was unrepresented by counsel.