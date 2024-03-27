Sagah: Give attention to slow learning students before introducing AI subjects in schools

KUCHING (March 27): Attention to slow learning students should be considered first before introducing artificial intelligence (AI) into primary school curriculum, says Sarawak Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

“They (slow learning students) have not achieved certain standard in reading, writing and maths.

“Of course, if there were funds available, we could go more to implement AI, but we must not forget that we must get those who have yet to be able to read and write or catch up with the rest of their classmates, and the number is quite alarming,” he told reporters after the launch of Synthesis Sarawak magazine at a hotel here today.

He was commenting on the parliamentary written reply by Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek on March 26, saying primary school pupils will be taught the basics of AI in schools starting 2027.

And in a few years’ time, the school curriculum would include lessons on being digital savvy as one of the seven competencies that must be mastered by school children, she added.

On the inaugural issue of Synthesis Sarawak, Sagah said the publication of the magazine, crafted by the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development (MEITD) is testament to the ministry’s unwavering commitment to empowering the Sarawak community, especially the youth.

“The inaugural issue of Synthesis magazine offers a compelling glimpse into the extraordinary scientific and technological progress happening right here in Sarawak.

“These breakthroughs are made possible through collaborative partnerships between our government, our GLCs, and our esteemed academic institutions. This spirit of unity is the catalyst for ongoing innovation.

“Synthesis Sarawak magazine serves as a beacon of inspiration, urging the next generation to fearlessly embrace careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). These fields will secure their future and spearhead the growth of our beloved Sarawak,” he said.

The Synthesis Sarawak magazine features articles on groundbreaking research conducted in the state, written in a style understandable by non-specialists.

The magazine, which will be distributed to schools, universities and public libraries across Sarawak, covers diverse fields like biotechnology, clean energy, and advanced materials.