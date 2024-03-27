S’wak to set up Veterinary Mobile Team to control, eradicate rabies

KUCHING (March 27): A Veterinary Mobile Team will be established as a strategy to control and eradicate rabies in Sarawak, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

As such, he said a total 133 new posts will be created under the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) Sarawak to intensify anti-rabies vaccination programmes throughout the state and beef up enforcement.

In a statement today, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman revealed that only 44,874 dogs had been vaccinated by DVS Sarawak and the Immune Belt Enforcement Team (IBET) across the state last year which was below the 70 per cent target of 230,000 dog population in the state.

Because of this, he said, the just-concluded Workshop on Plan of Action for Rabies Control and Eradication 2024-2025 proposed the establishment of 14 Veterinary Mobile Teams (VMT) and 12 Enforcement Teams consisting of the enhanced manpower of 133 new personnel.

“(This is) in order to achieve and maintain 70 per cent herd immunity.

“Enforcement on unvaccinated dogs, targeted stray dog removal and licencing will be carried out immediately by the enforcement team (DVS, the police and IBET) together with respective local councils throughout the state to reduce the stray population and vaccination coverage,” he said.

Uggah said among other strategies to be adopted in 2024 and 2025 are to strengthen vaccination and surveillance, and increase rabies awareness among the public.

Another strategy is on dog population management, namely to achieve zero stray dogs and to ensure all pets are to be registered (licensed, vaccinated, microchipped and neutered), and to strictly enforce the Veterinary Public Health (VPH) Ordinance 1999 and dog licensing.

“In this regard, I would like to remind the public to take action now to ensure that their dogs are vaccinated with anti-rabies vaccine and licenced. Dog vaccination is made mandatory under Section 40, VPHO 1999. Any owner or person in charge of a dog who fails to comply is guilty of an offence and may be compounded up to RM1,000.

“Dog owners are required to apply for a license and microchip from their respective councils. Pet owners are advised to neuter their pets in order to prevent unwanted litter.

“Owners who let their dogs roam freely on the streets shall be liable to a fine not exceeding RM2,500 under Section 37, VPHO 1999.

“Dog owners must keep their dogs under effective control by confining it within an enclosed area from which it is impossible for the dog to escape,” he stressed.

He said the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government is very concerned about the lives and wellbeing of Sarawakians, and therefore the enforcement of the laws is a must to protect Sarawakians.

“I hope all parties and individuals will play constructive roles to eradicate rabies in Sarawak,” he added.