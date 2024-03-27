Umno Youth condemns petrol bomb attack on KK Mart, but continues to advocate for boycott

KUALA LUMPUR (March 27): Umno Youth has condemned the arson attack on a KK Mart convenience store using petrol bombs in Bidor, Perak yesterday.

While continuing on its call for a nationwide boycott, Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh also urged police to investigate and take stern action against those behind the arson attack.

“We strongly condemn the extreme incident of throwing petrol bombs at KK Mart and the death threats against me,” ” he said in a statement posted on Facebook.

“Despite the death threats, my stance and that of all Malaysian Muslims will not waver as we continue this #boycottkkmart campaign to serve as a strong reminder for everyone not to disrespect Islam on this land,” he wrote.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri yesterday said that investigations found that the petrol bomb thrown at a convenience store was believed to have been carried out by a man driving a dark-colored car with a red ‘Lalamove’ sticker around 5.35am.

Meanwhile, Dr Akmal expressed his gratitude to all parties, especially the police, for leading the prosecution in court yesterday.

“We respect the legal process to be carried out according to its rules, but at the same time, this KK Mart boycott campaign must continue to provide a strong lesson to them and any party wishing to disrespect Islam in the future,” he said.

The issue of stockings bearing Allah’s name has angered many Malaysians but Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has stressed that this issue be handled according to legal channels.

He also explained that this issue cannot be allowed to drag on until important work is disrupted.

KK Mart has openly apologized and taken legal action against the stocking supplier.

Seven parties including KK Super Mart & Superstore Sdn Bhd and Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd, which is also a supplier of stockings bearing Allah’s name to the convenience store chain, were charged in the Shah Alam Sessions Court. — Malay Mail