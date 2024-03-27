Watch out for suspicious characters, Mirians told following robbery reports

MIRI (March 27): Mirians have been told to be vigilant and cautious against any suspicious individual lingering in their neighbourhood, following recent robbery cases taking place around the city.

In giving the reminder, Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting said the public must also immediately alert the police to facilitate the capture of the criminals.

“These robbery and break-in cases are causing fear to the public because they are worried about the safety of their family and property.

“Those with any information relating to these cases need to get in touch with the police to help in the investigation,” he said in a statement.

The statement was issued after Ting paid a courtesy call on Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu at the latter’s office on Monday.

During the visit, he was briefed by Alexson on the progress made by police thus far in investigating the cases.

The OCPD informed Ting that the police, apart from conducting a comprehensive investigation, will also increase patrols and set up roadblocks as a crime prevention measure.

Meanwhile, Ting reminded the public to keep their homes locked, have lights switched on at night, and install closed-circuit television (CCTV) or a home alarm system.

“Those who may have any information can contact Miri police on 085-433730. Save this number in your phone book and speed dial it during any emergency or whenever needed,” he said.