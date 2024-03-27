Yayasan Farley contributes Hari Raya gifts to 80 welfare home children in Kuching

KUCHING (March 27): Around 80 children from Peryatim and Rumah Kanak-Kanak Toh Puan Hajah Norkiah received Hari Raya gift packs donated by Yayasan Farley during the Kasih Ramadan event held recently.

Yayasan Farley director Eijing Lau said the event was held as a way to give back to the community and sharing festive joy with others.

According to him, Yayasan Farley has been organising annual festive charity events such as Kasih Ramadan since 2021 and it has always been focusing on the development and wellbeing of the community within its ecosystem.

“We strive to give our highest support to the initiatives and movements that are beneficial to the community. With our Kasih Ramadan programme, we aim to bring joy and happiness to our children.

“As festivals are meant to be celebrated together, we are grateful to have this opportunity to share this enjoyable moment with the children,” he said at the Kasih Ramadan Open House by Yayasan Farley at the Rumah Warisan Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abang Haji Ahmad Urai recently.

The event was officiated by Deputy Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Well-being Development, Datuk Mohamad Razi Sitam.

Among those present was Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department director Datu Khirudin Drahman, who is also chairman of Rumah Kanak-Kanak Toh Puan Hajah Norkiah’s board of visitors.

Mohamad Razi in his speech praised Yayasan Farley for organising such event in conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya Aidifitri.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to Yayasan Farley for brightening up these children’s lives. We truly appreciate your sincere efforts,” he said.

He believed that spreading joy and laughter is the essence of any celebration.

“Every festival gives us an opportunity to instil the spirit of caring for the well-being of the community, especially orphans and those in need,” he added.