350 Sibu police personnel attend special mass to mark 217th Police Day

SIBU (March 28): About 350 police personnel here attended a special mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral on March 26 in conjunction with the 217th Police Day celebration.

In his homily, Father Raphael Samosir encouraged the police to serve and strive for continuous improvement with a strong sense of urgency.

“If you want to change yourself, you must do it immediately,” he said.

After the mass, the police personnel led by Sibu deputy police chief Supt Dr Collin Babat thanked the church community for keeping them in their prayers.

“We will continue to discharge our duties and responsibilities safely for the good of the Sibu community,” he said.

Among those attending the mass included Father Anthony Rajan, Father Ciril Shyam, and Sibu Special Branch head DSP Eran Akien.