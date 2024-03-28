40 pct of Sarawak Muslims are TH depositors, says regional director

KUCHING (March 28): Some 325,000 people or 40 per cent of Muslims in Sarawak are depositors of Tabung Haji (TH), said its Sabah and Sarawak regional director Datuk Nurlaila Said.

This was conveyed by her during a courtesy call on Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohamad Sanusi at the Astana here today.

Nurlaila hoped that more Muslims in Sarawak would contribute to TH to achieve a 100 per cent depositor rate in the state.

She also briefed Wan Junaidi on the Sabah and Sarawak TH regional office and extended an invitation to the Governor to attend a Sarawak Haji programme that will take place on April 27 and 28.