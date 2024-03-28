77.5 pct of Kayu Madang landfill fire contained (VIDEO)

KOTA KINABALU (March 28): The Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) is working round the clock to contain the fire at the Kayu Madang landfill near the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park in Telipok.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department Director Abdul Razak Muda said the operation, which entered its fourth day, had been divided into Sector A, B, C and D, with an area of about 45,700 square meters of waste disposal site.

As of Thursday (March 28), Bomba had managed to contain about 77.5 per cent of the area with Sector A at 80 per cent, Sector B (40 per cent), Sector C (100 per cent) and Sector D (90 per cent).

Abdul Razak said Fixed Monitor Fire Fighting equipment and High Performance Pump Module HPPM machinery were used to contain the fire by using water from open sources and 14 foam barrels.

The fire started at around noon on Sunday (March 24) at a nearby secondary forest area and spread quickly to the landfill area, where used tyres were dumped.