Adapt business to green economy, high tech, S’wak timber industry players told

KUCHING (March 28): Timber industry players in Sarawak are advised to readjust their business models, focusing on green economy and high technology such as the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0).

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said like all other industry players, they need to look at new ways in their businesses to be more competitive besides being in line with the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 which focuses on the green economy.

“It is learned that after Hari Raya, Insha’Allah, our Premier will visit a power plant generated through wood pellets (bioenergy products).

“This is an opportunity that you must seize and not just rely on wood exports alone and do not depend 100 per cent on exports of main products such as plywood but explore new economies, circular economy and digital economy,” he said.

He was speaking at the annual donation ceremony of the Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) and its subsidiaries at Wisma Sumber Alam here today.

Awang Tengah, who is also the Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development, said the bioenergy industry has great potential to be explored in green economy development.

“For wood pellets, we have exported to countries such as Japan, Korea and France because the demand there is very high as they focus on green energy, besides offering good prices.

“Wood pellets have high demand in the global market because they are more environmentally friendly compared to fossil fuels,” he said.

At the same time, he suggested that state timber industry players adapt to IR 4.0 technology, as it emphasises the use of automation and digital technology which enables the industry to be more competitive both in the local and global markets.

“We need to adapt to new technologies like IR 4.0 in our operations. Our timber industry employs about 100,000 people either directly or indirectly which can continue to contribute to the industry,” he said.

He emphasised that the development of the industry is expected to be a game-changer in achieving high-value-added products and optimising the use of raw materials from forest fields.

Meanwhile, at the event, Awang Tengah presented donations to 65 charity organisations consisting of welfare bodies, religious, educational and non-governmental organisations.

This year a total of RM337,000 was donated to 65 welfare organisations, charity organisations, religious and educational bodies.

To date, the total amount of donations collected since the event was launched has reached nearly RM10 million.

Present at the event were STIDC chief executive officer Zainal Abidin Abdullah, board member Dato Sri Mohd Naroden Majais and STIDC advisor Datu Hashim Bojet.