BDA: 75 notices issued to Ramadan bazaar operators in Bintulu as of March 26

BINTULU (March 28): A total of 75 notices of various offences have been issued to the food stall operators at seven Ramadan bazaars here as of March 26.

Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) Environmental Health officer Gan Chung Yuek in a statement said the notices were issued during an integrated cleanliness operation by BDA Health Section together with Bintulu Divisional Health Office (PKB).

“Among the violations that occurred were failing to show food handlers’ documents, food handlers not wearing appropriate clothing, food handlers wearing inappropriate decorations and food storage areas,” he said.

According to him, a total of 236 stalls have been inspected during the period and random food samples have also been taken by PKB personnel for analysis.

He said the operation was carried out to ensure food operators would always comply with the conditions and regulations set by the local authority and Ministry of Health throughout the month of Ramadan.

Gan thus hoped that all food stall operators would continue to give emphasis on personal hygiene, food safety and cleanliness all the time.

“With this, the residents in Bintulu in particular can enjoy clean and quality food at the Ramadan bazaars,” he said.