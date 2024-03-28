Bintulu cops bust gang of four over break-in at house of worship

BINTULU (March 28): Police have arrested four men in connection with a break-in at a house of worship here on Monday.

Bintulu police chief Supt Nixon Joshua Ali said the suspects, aged between 36 and 41, were nabbed at an unnumbered house by personnel from the district Criminal Investigation Division during an ‘Op Pintu’ operation.

“We received a report on the break-in on March 25 and a check of the security camera footage showed two men – one of them armed – entering the premises.

“Following their arrest, we recovered two televisions and one cooking gas cylinder, and also seized a sharp weapon, car and other items used during the incident,” he said in a statement.

Nixon said the suspects’ modus operandi was to drive the car around town in search of premises left unattended.

He said all four suspects have in total 14 past criminal records and a further nine for drug-related offences.

“We believe they have been active since the middle of this month,” he said, adding all the suspects were also tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

The case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.