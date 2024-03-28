CVLB S’wak chairman suggests door-to-door cylinders exchange for convenience, safety

KUCHING (March 28): Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board (CVLB) Sarawak chairman Michael Kong has suggested PetrosNiaga dealers to carry out door-to-door liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder exchanges instead of mass exchanges.

In a statement, he said he had taken note of the people’s concerns, particularly on the inability to exchange their existing yellow MyGaz gas cylinders to the red Petros gas cylinders.

“Many parties have seized on this to organise an assembly for mass exchanges of the gas cylinders. This creates an unsafe environment for many and also traffic congestion and indiscriminate parking,” he said.

Kong said he had recommended PetrosNiaga, the retail arm of Petros, to carry out the door-to-door cylinders exchange basis, adding that there should be no excuses from distributors or sub-distributors of not having enough LPG cylinders for the exchange.

The door-to-door cylinders exchange will make things more convenient for the people and also allow a safe exchange of the gas cylinders, he said.

PetrosNiaga has given their commitment that they will look into the matters raised and get back to CVLB Sarawak within a month, he added.

“Meanwhile, I will continue to monitor this issue and press PetrosNiaga to resolve it as soon as possible,” he said.

Earlier today, the CVLB Sarawak members were briefed by PetrosNiaga on the structure and procedures for the management of LPG in Sarawak.

Kong said PetrosNiaga has assured CVLB that they have standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines for the transportation of their LPG cylinders.

“We have taken note that their SOPs and guidelines are currently only binding on their 66 distributors. This raises concerns whether the sub-distributors are even aware of such SOPs and guidelines,” Kong said.