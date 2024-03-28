Dr Sim: KPJ Kuching’s Rosa success proves S’wak can be regional healthcare hub

KUCHING (March 28): KPJ Kuching Specialist Hospital’s achievement in completing a total of 206 knee replacement osteoarthritis surgeries using the Robotic Surgical Assistant (Rosa) system reflects Sarawak’s capability in becoming a regional healthcare hub, says Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He regarded the success of KPJ Kuching’s orthopaedic specialist and surgeon Dr Lee Woo Guan as proof that the state has the potential to harness advanced medical technology systems.

“Such success has given Sarawak a huge opportunity to develop its healthcare sector despite the huge setbacks in its public healthcare.

“The impact of Rosa technology on orthopaedic surgery, especially in total knee replacement procedures within our state, cannot be overstated.

“This extraordinary milestone, led by the skilled hands of Dr Lee Woo Guan, is truly inspiring in revolutionising patient care by utilising the innovative Rosa technology, a testament to KPJ Kuching’s unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of healthcare excellence in Borneo,” he said.

Dr Sim said this when speaking at the ‘200 Leaps, A Million Smiles’ ceremony at KPJ Kuching today, held in conjunction with the hospital’s success in utilising the Rosa technology.

Adding on, Dr Sim explained that the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in medical service will enable surgeons to perform simple tasks using robots.

Citing the Rosa technology as an example, he said medical experts, especially surgeons, could become the catalyst in helping the sector embrace innovation.

He said such an effort would accelerate the medical service sector in a broader scope, particularly the use of advanced medical technology.

“KPJ Healthcare Berhad’s efforts in leading the use of advanced medical technology systems are the result of a strategic collaboration between the group and Zimmer Biomet, a global provider of medical devices and technology.

“As we celebrate this momentous achievement today, I anticipate the vast potential that robotic-assisted surgery holds for the future of our healthcare industry.

“The integration of robotics, AI and data analytics will undoubtedly reshape how we deliver precise, personalised and efficient treatments for a wide array of conditions and ailments.”

He also hoped that KPJ Kuching would continue its initiative and deep-dive strategies in using advanced systems and cutting-edge technologies.

Since the introduction of Rosa at KPJ Kuching in August last year, there has been a notable 28.7 per cent increase in successful total knee replacement operations compared to the previous year, totaling 358 procedures.

Also present at the event were KPJ Healthcare president and managing director Chin Keat Chyuan, and Zimmer Biomet South Asia vice president Ng Tze Mau.

KPJ Kuching is the first hospital in Borneo to provide robotic knee and hip replacement surgery services for osteoarthritis patients, using Rosa.