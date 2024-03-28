Fire razes sundry shop near longhouse in Layar

KUCHING (March 28): A house operating as a sundry shop for a longhouse in Layar, Betong has been destroyed in a fire this morning.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), they received a distress call of a house fire near Rumah Adal Nanga Tiga longhouse around 10.33am.

The department said a 54-year-old man and his 17-year-old son, and another man were in the house when the fire broke out. All managed to escape the fire safely, it added.

Firefighters from the Betong fire station managed to control the fire with two water nozzles at 11.30am with water sourced from a nearby pond.

After ensuring that the fire would not reignite, firefighters wrapped up the operation at 1pm.

The cost of damages and cause of the fire are still being investigated.