Geologist fined for transporting gold illegally

KOTA KINABALU (March 28): A geologist of a government-linked company was fined a total of RM32,000 by a Magistrate’s Court here on Thursday for four counts of transporting gold concentrate residues from a gold mine in Tawau for sale at a gold shop in Raub, Pahang without a valid license.

Magistrate Lovely Natasha Charles imposed a RM8,000 fine, in default, 18 months’ jail for each of the charges against Edwin James.

The 36-year-old had pleaded guilty to committing the offences at a bus station in Inanam between 2020 and 2022.

He was convicted under Regulation 6 (5) of the Mineral Development (Licensing) Regulations 2016.

The indictment provides for a fine of up to RM50,000 or a jail term of up to three years, or both, upon conviction.

In mitigation, Edwin, who was represented by counsel Chin Tek Ming, prayed for a lower amount of fine on the grounds that he had regretted with what he had done and he had admitted to the charges at first instance to save court’s time.

The counsel also said that Edwin is supporting his parents and family while his wife is not working.

In reply, the prosecution urged the court to impose an appropriate amount of fine and claimed that Edwin had allegedly benefited RM800,000 from the said activity.

The accused paid the fine.