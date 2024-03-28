Jellyfish phenomena in Kuala Penyu due to hot weather

KOTA KINABALU (March 28): Villagers at Kampung Jangkit in Kuala Penyu were shocked with the presence of a large swarm of jellyfish.

This unusual phenomena is likely due to the hot weather and the increase of water temperature.

The sighting of the ‘tomato’ jellyfish, or its scientific name Lobonemoides Robustus, stranded along the coast some three kilometers, has gone viral on social media since Wednesday.

Sabah Fisheries Director Azhar Kassim said officers from Kuala Penyu had gone to the area to monitor and investigate the situation which was seen as unusual and dense.

“According to the residents, it was the first time that there was a spread of so many jellyfish.

“The Department of Fisheries identified the type of jellyfish and research found that the density of the population was unusual due to the increase in the reproduction rate of the marine species in question due to the increase in the temperature of the sea waters.

“It is also closely related to the existence of food sources such as zooplankton, small crustaceans, young fish and so on in the sea, as well as being influenced by the sudden high tides and low tides causing jellyfish to suddenly get trapped and stranded on the beach,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Azhar however said the jellyfish is not poisonous or dangerous but can cause itch when come into contact.

“The public is advised not to worry because the jellyfish are fragile and easily die and disintegrate. However, it will only cause an uncomfortable smell and will disappear within a day or two.

“Public are also advised to avoid bathing in the sea in areas where there is a population of jellyfish,” he said.