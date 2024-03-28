Julaihi: RM1.08 bln to replace 2,740km of aging, damaged water pipes in S’wak over next five years

KUCHING (March 28): The replacement of aging or damaged water pipes in Sarawak, spanning 2,740 kilometres, is slated to be carried out with a projected budget of RM1.08 billion over the next five years.

Of that amount, Minister for Utility and Telecommunication Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi said RM247 million would be used to replace aging or damaged pipes around the Kuching city centre, Samarahan and other parts of the state, scheduled to start sometime this year.

“We will identify critical areas where we need to replace old and damaged pipes to ensure water supply is distributed evenly,” he told reporters after visiting the Plant 2 upgrading works at the Batu Kitang Water Treatment Plant today.

He added that the budget to replace these pipes had been approved by the Sarawak government, to control and reduce non-revenue water to 25 per cent while ensuring that water pressure remained consistent without any loss.

He also said the coverage of treated water in Sarawak is currently at 85 per cent and in rural areas it is at an average of 70 per cent.

On Plant 2 at the Batu Kitang Water Treatment Plant, Julaihi said after its upgrade it will be able to produce 200 million litres of water daily (MLD) from the current 96 MLD.

The upgrade is expected to be fully completed in July this year.

With the upgrade, the Batu Kitang Water Treatment Plant will be able to produce a total of 884 MLD from the current 780 MLD.

The minister also touched on the state’s water grid system which is currently being carried out in phases, such as the Tanjung Manis Water Treatment Plant launched by the Premier on March 17.

He said the Tanjung Manis plant is capable of supplying 30 MLD though the current demand is only 13 MLD.

“Pipelines from Tanjung Manis will be connected to users by the Sibu Water Board to form a grid. Similarly, in other areas such as Serian, we have the Slabi Water Treatment Plant and Phase 2 of the Serian Water Supply Project, which will also connect to form a grid,” he explained.

All these projects, Julaihi added, are the ongoing effort of the Sarawak government to achieve full water supply coverage by 2030.

“Many projects have been approved by the Sarawak government, which are either underway or in progress, and all are funded by the Sarawak government,” he said.