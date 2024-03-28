Kota Sentosa rep accepts predecessor’s challenge to debate but only on constituency

KUCHING (March 28): Kota Sentosa Wilfred Yap has accepted the challenge by his predecessor Chong Chieng Jen to a public debate, but said it should be confined to specific topics pertaining to the state constituency.

“Just stick to debates on topics that are relevant and on which the parties are responsible for, like whether N12 Kota Sentosa has been left behind under 15 years of DAP representation,” said Yap, who is a first-term assemblyman.

Yap said he is fine if the debate with Chong, who is DAP Sarawak chairman and former three-term Kota Sentosa assemblyman, is organised by The Borneo Post or TVS or a non-governmental organisation.

Yap, who is Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Kota Sentosa branch chairman, was responding to Chong’s recent Facebook post claiming that SUPP has not improved since the last century and challenged the party to a debate.

Yap then responded in a Facebook post, stating that he was amused by the post and requested Chong to set the time and place for the debate on the topic, ‘DAP Sarawak have failed the people of Sarawak and have failed to deliver on its numerous election promises’.

Following that, Michael Kong, one of Chong’s special assistants, in a press statement yesterday, challenged Yap to a debate on a wide range of topics.

In response, Yap said: “Typical DAP tactics of avoiding the real issue. What is the point of debating based on theory and perception?”

Yap said since he is the current Kota Sentosa assemblyman and Chong is the former three-term Kota Sentosa assemblyman and the current two-term Stampin MP, of which Kota Sentosa state constituency sits within, it would be appropriate for Chong to “take the bull by the horns” by debating on what he has done for Kota Sentosa.

“State assemblymen and MPs are responsible for their constituency. It is only proper for YB Chong to reply and not his assistant to propose a topic that has no direct relevance to the progress and development of Kota Sentosa.”

“I am an ordinary YB (elected representative), and any debate on accountability and transparency should be with those appointed to positions in government ministries, departments, and GLCs (government-link companies).

“As such, it is amusing to propose such a topic for debate when both debaters are not involved in making the policies, rules, and procedures on accountability and transparency of the relevant government entities.”

Yap pointed out that DAP is already a part of federal Unity Government sitting in Cabinet, which decides on the policies for accountability and transparency, adding: “If there are shortcomings, raise it and make the changes for greater accountability and transparency.”

Besides that, he said since the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is under federal Unity Government, more power should be given to the commission to ensure that there is no abuse of power by those appointed to the various ministries, departments, local authorities, and GLCs.

“It is a sheer waste of the public’s time to listen to a debate on a topic on accountability and transparency for which the debaters have no power and authority over.”

Yap also said now that Kong has been appointed as Sarawak Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (CVLB) chairman, it would be prudent that he ensures that the state CVLB perform its duties competently, accountably and transparently.

“As for me, just ordinary YB with no government post, so ‘tengok sahaja’ (observing only).”