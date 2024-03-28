Kota Sentosa rep: Excessive politicking will lead to polarisation, racial discord

KUCHING (March 28): Politicians in Peninsular Malaysia must stop their excessive politicking as it will lead to polarisation and racial disunity, said Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap.

He said the ‘Allah socks’ issue in the peninsula, fuelled by populist rhetoric of race and religion, showed why it was crucial for Sarawakians to lead the way for Malaysia to become a harmonious and politically stable nation.

“I hope that politicians in the peninsula will prioritise people over politics and not indulge in excessive politicking for political mileage.

“There should be a venue of healing through consultation, compromise and consensus, where societal problems are not aggravated but resolved amicably. In this regard, Sarawak’s multicultural and multi-religious society should be emulated by all,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Yap said education also plays a very important role in promoting unity in such a diverse setting that relies on a collective effort to understand, respect and celebrate differences.

Schools serve as the breeding ground for the next generation of Sarawakians, who should carry the torch of unity and respect, he stressed.

“Sarawakians must and can set an example for the whole of Malaysia through nurturing and maintaining our current environment of mutual respect, encouraging dialogue and fostering a socially inclusive identity which is laid down clearly under the state government’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030.”

Earlier yesterday, Yap together with officers from the Public Works Department (JKR) visited SK Sungai Stutong here to inspect the construction of the school’s open hall.

JKR is the implementing agency for the RM200,000 project, financed under Yap’s Rural Transformation Programme allocation.

According to the assemblyman, SK Sungai Tapang has never had a hall since its establishment.

“Assemblies and extracurricular activities are carried out on the school grounds, exposing the students and teachers to the unpredictable weather,” he said.