Kuching Water Board provides water tanks at the 8th mile Hokkien cemetery for Qing Ming

KUCHING (March 28): The Kuching Water Board (KWB) has provided water tanks at the 8th mile Hokkien cemetery for the Qing Ming Festival on April 4.

In a statement, Kuching South City Council (MBKS) said Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng had recognised the challenges faced by devotees during the festival where access to water supply to clean their ancestors’ tombs in some parts of the cemetery were not available.

“This concern arose after receiving feedback from the public visiting the tombs of their ancestor discussions with KWB, the board has once again agreed to provide water tanks for the community during the festival period,” the council said.

MBKS extended its sincere gratitude to KWB for its unwavering support and contribution to the Chinese community during this significant festival.

“This unique practice is a testament to Sarawak’s cultural diversity and inclusivity. We value and respect the traditions of each community, and this gesture of goodwill serves to further strengthen the unity and harmony within our society.

“This is a unique practice found only in Sarawak,” it said.