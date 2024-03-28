Lundu lacks Social Welfare Department officers, says Fatimah

KUCHING (March 28): The Sarawak Social Welfare Department lacks officers to provide comprehensive services in Lundu, said Minister for Women, Children and Community Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

Currently, she said there are only two officers from the department serving the community in Lundu.

“I believe there are still many people in need who have not been helped, especially in areas that are difficult for the department to reach.

“Given the large areas that Lundu District covers all the way up to Sematan, our two officers are not able to provide comprehensive services,” she said.

Her text of speech was read out by her deputy minister Datuk Rosey Yunus at a pre-Raya Aidilfitri programme held in Lundu today.

Fatimah said volunteers would be required to help resolve the lack of manpower faced by the department.

According to her, volunteers would be expected to assist people who need to apply for the monthly assistance from the department.

She also appealed to local community leaders to help refer those who need the monthly assistance to the department.

“The department will also continue its outreach programme to deliver comprehensive welfare services and assistance to those in need,” she said.

On the pre-festival programme, Fatimah said the department had set aside RM1,662,400 for distribution to a total of 16,624 recipients throughout the state.

Recipients were given cash assistance of RM100 each and a hamper worth RM250 sponsored by Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) during the programme.

Fatimah thanked Petronas for co-organising the programme by sponsoring the hampers.

“Petronas is our strategic partner in carrying out joint responsibilities and helping the department achieve the objectives of the programme,” she said.

Additionally, Petronas collaborated with the department in organising similar programmes to help make a positive impact on the needy during festive seasons, such as Chinese New Year, Gawai Dayak and Deepavali.