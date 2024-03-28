Measat will continue to focus on East Malaysian connectivity

KUCHING (March 28): Measat Global Bhd (Measat) will continue to drive the benefits of high-speed broadband connectivity in East Malaysia by connecting the unserved and underserved Malaysians in rural areas.

The group will also focus on expanding the benefits of initiatives such as KampungDigital365.com that seeks to connect rural residents with the benefits of the digital economy.

“Through our track record of collaborating with and supporting state government efforts in our position as Malaysia’s Rural Broadband Service Provider, via our CONNECTme NOW service, we will also support the Sabah State Government’s aim to achieve 100 per cent internet coverage across the state by 2025 as well as help to enable the Sarawak state government to surpass expectation of 93.6 per cent internet coverage in populated areas by 2025,” said its chief operating officer Yau Chyong Lim in an exclusive interview with The Borneo Post.

Yau said Measat also welcomed new developments in the regional space industry centred on East Malaysia, including proposals for an Asean Space Agency and the establishment of a satellite launchpad in Sabah, whereby the strategic location of Sabah on the equator offers distinct advantages in terms of efficiency and cost-effectiveness for space launches.

“Initiatives like these signify a collective commitment to advancing aerospace technology and exploration,” he affirmed. “Sabah’s potential to become the 16th satellite launchpad in the world is a testament to Malaysia’s growing role in the global space arena.”

“Such a facility not only holds promise for technological advancement but also presents significant economic opportunities, with the potential to spawn downstream industries and create high-paying jobs.

“We look forward to the outcome of the feasibility study and hope to witness the positive impact of these developments on the regional space industry and beyond.”

To note, Measat has had the unique privilege of being involved in the SpaceTech sector for more than 30 years.

Every year, the company participates in various local, regional and international initiatives as part of our ongoing efforts to promote SpaceTech in Malaysia, to help advance this sector and its benefits in the country and elevate Malaysia’s name internationally.

“Through participation in industry events, we aim to promote knowledge exchange and sharing of best practices among various stakeholders from different countries, as well as encourage cross-border partnerships to better create synergies to optimise our strengths and alleviate weaknesses by tapping on the strengths of potential partners,” he explained.

“For example, in 2023, when the annual Asia-Pacific Satellite Communications Council (APSCC) Satellite Conference and Exhibition was held in Malaysia, Measat supported this event as the presenting sponsor, being the leading satellite solutions provider in the country.”

On an international level, Measat also participates in events with Malaysian government representatives and global policymakers, such as events organised by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and Asia-Pacific Telecommunity (APT), contributing our expertise and driving advancement in the industry.

When asked on their goals for this year, Yau affirmed that Measat remains committed to our goal of connecting the remaining three to five per cent of unconnected rural populations in Malaysia.

“However, our vision extends beyond mere connectivity. We aim to leverage satellite technology for transformative initiatives, such as advancing telehealth services, enhancing digital government programmes, and fostering digital banking solutions.

“By focusing on these areas, we aim to not only bridge the digital divide but also empower communities with comprehensive digital services.

“We aim to engage with governmental bodies to empower rural connectivity initiatives and position Measat as a valuable partner in national development aligned with government connectivity goals, such as via the KampungDigital365.com initiative.

“Meanwhile, we are also looking to expand our CONNECTme services regionally. Many of our neighbouring countries also face challenges in bringing internet connectivity to people living outside the urban areas, so our satellite broadband services aimed at connecting rural residents via affordable prepaid vouchers will be a great match for their needs.”