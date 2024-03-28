Miri cops rubbish rumours of armed robbery at Vista Perdana

MIRI (March 28): Police have denied rumours circulating on social media since yesterday that an armed robbery has occurred at Vista Perdana here.

Miri District police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement last night said that the police received a close circuit television (CCTV) footage, which has been widely circulated on social media platforms.

“After checking, it was found that the footage is related to the case reported at Hilltop Utama on March 20 which is still under probe.

“There is no crime case that happened at Vista Perdana as mentioned in the message along with the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage,” said Alexson.

The CCTV footage also included a message stating that an armed robbery has occurred at Vista Perdana residential area.

Alexson reminded the public to stop speculating on issues that have not been verified with the authorities so as to not cause unnecessary worries among the public.

He also called on those with information relating to the few armed robberies reported in Ocean Park, Hilltop Utama and Permyjaya last week to come forward to facilitate police investigation by contacting 085-433730.