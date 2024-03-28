Miri RC Diocese reaches out to Long Kerangan fire victims

MIRI (March 28): The Roman Catholic Diocese of Miri has reached out to the fire victims of a 17-door longhouse of the Penan settlement in Long Kerangan, Telang Usan.

The mission to deliver the food aid and essentials was undertaken by the Catholic Welfare Services (CWS) Miri, together with the Penan Ministry Missionary from Lapok Parish led by catechist Anthony Tudak.

The entourage included two representatives from CWS Miri and 20 members from Penan Ministry Missionary.

“The entourage had set off in four-wheel drive vehicles to reach Long Kerangan, some six hours’ drive from the city here, where they were received by Sarawak administrative officer (SAO) for Long Bedian sub-district Nancy Abak, and longhouse chief Ajang,” said CWS Miri in a statement.

The donations comprising rice, sugar, canned food, instant noodles, cooking oil, salt, coffee and tea, as well as some cash, clothing and other basic essentials were distributed among the affected family members.

Over 70 residents were left homeless in the fire that occurred March 6 this year.