Mother, son injured after struggle with armed snatch thief in Miri

MIRI (March 28): A 47-year-old woman and her teenage son were injured after a struggle with an armed snatch thief near a church at the city centre here yesterday.

The suspect subsequently managed to flee with the woman’s bag containing cash amounting RM1,000 and other personal documents.

Miri district police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said that the woman lodged a police report on the incident at 11.42am yesterday.

“The woman claimed that a man in a yellow-coloured motorcycle approached her and her 17-year-old son as they were walking towards their car parked by the roadside near the church.

“The suspect pointed a knife at the victim and demanded her to hand over her sling bag,” said Alexson.

He added that the woman’s refusal to let go her bag had led to a struggle which resulted in the victim and her son sustaining injuries.

“The victim sustained injuries to her eyebrow and fingers, while her son suffered injuries on his cheek,” he said.

Following the report lodged, Alexson said Miri District Police Criminal Investigation Department launched an operation dubbed ‘Op Kesan’ to track down the suspect.

“An investigation paper has been opened and the case is being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum 20 years’ jail and whipping or fine, upon conviction,” he said.