Muhyiddin files for leave to review Court of Appeal ruling reinstating power abuse charges

PUTRAJAYA (March 28): Former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has filed an application seeking leave from the Court of Appeal to review the decision made by its previous panel reinstating four power abuse charges involving RM232.5 million against him.

On Feb 28 this year, the Court of Appeal’s three-member panel chaired by Justice Datuk Hadhariah Syed Ismail reinstated the four charges previously struck out by the High Court.

Based on the notice of motion obtained by the media, Muhyiddin filed the application yesterday through law firm Messrs Chetan Jethwani and Company.

Lawyer Datuk Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the filing of the leave application.

He said the defence would withdraw the appeal which was filed in the Federal Court earlier.

On March 1, this year, Muhyiddin had filed an appeal in the Federal Court against the appellate court’s restoration of the four charges against him.

In the notice of motion, Muhyiddin is seeking for the court to set aside the Court of Appeal’s previous order and restore the Aug 15, 2023 decision of the High Court that struck out the four charges and acquitted and discharged him.

He said the decision of the Court of Appeal was a nullity/or illegality as it was made without the jurisdiction as required under Section 50(1) of the Courts of Judicature Act 1964.

Muhyiddin, 76, the Bersatu president, was charged with using his position as prime minister at that time to obtain bribes amounting to RM232.5 million from three companies, namely Bukhary Equity Sdn Bhd, Nepturis Sdn Bhd and Mamfor Sdn Bhd, and Datuk Azman Yusoff for the party.

He is accused of committing the act at the Prime Minister’s Office, Bangunan Perdana Putra, federal government administration centre in Putrajaya between March 1, 2020 and Aug 20, 2021.

He also faces two charges of receiving money from illegal activities amounting to RM195 million from Bukhary Equity which was deposited into Bersatu’s CIMB Bank account.

He allegedly committed the offence at CIMB Bank Menara KL Branch, Jalan Stesen Sentral between Feb 25 and July 16, 2021 and between Feb 8 and July 8, 2022. – Bernama