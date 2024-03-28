MUIS denies abuse of power in administration

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Islamic Religious Council (MUIS) denied any abuse of power in its administration, and asserted the accusations that have gone viral on social media recently as baseless and defamatory.

Its chairman, Datuk Seri Panglima Yahya Hussin, said the defamation was maliciously intended to bring down the reputation of MUIS.

“MUIS would like to refer to the accusations that have gone viral on several websites and also social media in relation to the alleged abuse of power in the MUIS administration which includes claim that the Chief Executive Officer of MUIS has made several orders to pay bonuses to MUIS staff using Zakat Fund without approval.

“The accusation also alleges that the Chief Executive Officer of MUIS has ordered the transfer of Zakat Fund money to the General Fund (Management) amounting to RM14 million without approval.

“MUIS hereby insists that the accusations are unfounded and are defamatory with malicious intent to bring down its reputation and administration,” he said in a press release on Thursday.

According to Yahya, MUIS will take legal action against the parties who have made and spread the accusations.