No contaminated food found in Ramadan bazaars around KK

KOTA KINABALU: Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) took some 80 food samples from the Ramadan Bazaar stalls around the city centre.

Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Sabin Samitah said the samples were taken during an operation together with the Ministry of Health and relevant agencies to check for food contamination.

“So far the results of the samples have been negative,” he said at the DBKK fast breaking ceremony with the Yang di-Pertua Negeri, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin here, on Wednesday.

To ensure the cleanliness of the bazaars, Sabin said DBKK personnel cleaned the places immediately after the end of the sales.

“Ramadan bazaar traders also comply with all the rules set by DBKK to dispose of food waste at designated places,” he said.

At the event, 20 tahfiz students from Madrasah Al Tahfiz Al Quran Nahdatul Ilmiah received cash donations presented by Juhar who was accompanied by his wife, Toh Puan Norlidah R.M Jasni.

Meanwhile, five mosques received prayer mat donations. They were Masjid Al-Hidayah Sabang Baru Numbak, Manggatal; Masjid Nur-Hidayah Kg Boronuon, Telipok; Ar-Ramadan Mosque Kg. Kalansanan, Inanam; Al-Munir Mosque Kg Darau, Manggatal and Raudah Mosque Kg Bandulan, Manggatal.

Also accepting prayer mats were Surau Al-Jannah, Taman Sepanggar Manggatal; Surau Al-Ikhlas Kg Kopungit, Kota Kinabalu; Surau Al-Amin Kg. Kionsom Kecil, Inanam; Surau Al-Ikhlas Taman Puri Warisan, Inanam and Surau Al-Islah Kg Lobou 1, Manggatal.